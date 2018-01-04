Iran accuses US of 'grotesque' meddling

Iranian UN envoy Gholamali Khoshroo said the US had a track record of intervening in Iranian affairs

US President Donald Trump

Iran has accused the US of "grotesque" interference in its internal affairs in a letter to the UN. Tehran said US President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence in "numerous absurd tweets, (had) incited Iranians to engage in disruptive acts" which violated international law, CNN reported.

Twenty-one people died in six days of protests sparked by Iran's economic problems, which spanned several cities. On Thursday, the state media focused on pro-government rallies after a second night without reports of major protests. The unrest was initially over price rises and corruption but the focus quickly turned to the remote elite and particularly Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The protests are the largest since the disputed 2009 presidential election. Millions took to the streets that time against the election of President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad. Since the protests broke out, Trump has endorsed them, culminating on Wednesday with the suggestion that the US could offer "great support" to protesters.

In his letter, Iranian UN envoy Gholamali Khoshroo said the US had a track record of intervening in Iranian affairs. However, he added, the current administration had "crossed every limit in flouting rules and principles of international law governing the civilized conduct of international relations".

The letter also pointed to a US State Department official's statement earlier this week that Washington was communicating with anti-government protesters in Iran through its Facebook and Twitter pages in Farsi, and was encouraging them to rally. The Iranian UN envoy said that the US had actually insulted Iranians by banning them from entering the country (under Trump's travel ban) and with the US President's refusal to certify an internationally agreed deal to limit Tehran's nuclear programme.

The Russian Foreign Ministry echoed the concerns, urging the US not to interfere in Iran's "domestic issues", Russia's Itar-Tass news agency reported. The anti-government protests, the most powerful challenge to the regime in years, appeared to have fizzled, following a claim by Revolutionary Guards commander Mohammad Ali Jafari that the unrest was officially over. The Iranian government had restricted the use of social-media apps Telegram and Instagram to quell the unrest. It has said those restrictions will be lifted on Friday, and there were signs that it had begun easing some of them.

The content/reporting displayed on our website www.mid-day.com is provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, by us from third party, agencies, sources, without any verification from our side. It may contain error, bugs and other limitations. The reader's can rely on the content at their own will. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability, data, text, images, video, messages, or any other material whatsoever or for any claims/loss/action that the reader may suffer as a result of relying on the content on our site. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, current affairs from Mumbai, local news, crime news and breaking headlines here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go