Iran beat Uzbekistan 1-0 in World Cup warm-up

Representational picture

Iran defeated Uzbekistan 1-0 in a friendly as part of its preparations for the FIFA World Cup. Iranian footballer Rouzbeh Cheshmi found the back of the net on Saturday with a header in the 16th minute, reports Xinhua news agency.

The match gave Portuguese football coach Carlos Queiroz a chance to gauge his players as the 65-year-old is working on his 35-member squad ahead of the World Cup campaign. Queiroz will have to trim his final squad to 23 players after the scheduled match against Turkey on May 29. The final squad has to be announced by June 3.

