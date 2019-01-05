Iran Foreign Minister to US: No violations of UN resolution

international

Zarif's clarification came after United States Secretary of State Micheal Pompeo said the launch of space vehicles with "virtually same technology" as intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) was in defiance of UNSCR 2231

Iran's space launch is in violation of UN resolutions, US had stated

Iran's Foreign Minister Javad Zarif stated that the country has not violated United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231, which endorses the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the nuclear program of Iran, by launching space vehicles and conducting missile tests.

"#Iran plans to fire off Space Launch Vehicles with virtually same technology as ICBMs. The launch will advance its missile program. US, France, UK & Germany have already stated this is in defiance of UNSCR 2231. We won't stand by while the regime threatens international security," Pompeo had tweeted on Thursday.

