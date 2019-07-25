Iran hints it is open to possible tanker swap

international

Rouhani doesn't want tensions with some European countries

Hassan Rouhani. Pic /AFP

Tehran: President Hassan Rouhani hinted on Wednesday that Iran is open to a possible tanker swap with Britain and indirect talks with the United States over its nuclear programme and sanctions.

"We don't want tensions with some European countries," Rouhani said in comments to a cabinet meeting posted on the official website of his government.

In a clear reference to the British, Rouhani said if they were to "cease the incorrect acts that they have done, including that of Gibraltar, Iran's response would be" appropriate to their actions. Iran and United Kingdom are in the midst of a standoff over British authorities' seizure of an Iranian tanker off Gibraltar in July and Iran's detention of a UK-flagged ship in Gulf waters last week.

