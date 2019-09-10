Iran installing more advanced centrifuges, says IAEA

United Nations' International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on Monday that Iran is preparing to use more advanced centrifuges, another breach of limits set in the country's unravelling nuclear deal with major powers. The nuclear deal was meant to keep Iran from building atomic weapons in exchange for economic incentives.

Iran had already announced the step, its latest violation of the 2015 agreement as it tries to pressure European signatories to find a way to maintain oil shipments and ease the toll of US sanctions on the Iranian economy. The IAEA reported its inspectors verified the installation of new centrifuges. It said all had been "prepared for testing" but none yet tested at the time of the September 7-8 inspection.

A centrifuge is a device that enriches uranium by rapidly spinning uranium hexafluoride gas. The IAEA said the ones its inspectors saw included 30 advanced IR-6 and three IR-6s models, as well as multiple IR-4 and IR-5 models. Under the atomic accord, Iran has been limited to operating 5,060 older model IR-1 centrifuges.

