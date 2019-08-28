Iran is producing terror attacks; Israel will defend itself'

international

An Israeli Merkava tank along the border with Lebanon. Pic /AFP

Jerusalem: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has hit back at the critics following a series of recent air strikes across the Middle East. Netanyahu also accused Iran of producing "terror attacks" and said Israel would defend itself "by any means necessary", the BBC reported.

It comes after reports of strikes against Iranian targets and Iran-backed militias in Syria, Iraq and Lebanon. An Israeli official said on Monday that some of the attacks "aren't ours".

Israel's military rarely acknowledges operations in Syria, but said on Saturday that it had struck several sites and thwarted an Iranian attack on Israel "using killer drones".

To curb Iranian influence, Israel is believed to have carried out hundreds of strikes in Syria since the country erupted into civil war 2011.

In a video statement issued on Monday, Netahyanu said, "Iran is working on several fronts to carry out deadly attacks against the state of Israel. Israel will continue to defend its security by all means necessary." On Sunday, two drones that the Lebanese army said were Israeli crashed in the southern Beirut district of Dahia, which is dominated by Hezbollah.

