Iran is suppressing COVID-19 toll: report

Iran has suppressed the data of both the COVID-19 infections and casualties in the country, reported BBC. An investigation by the BBC Persian service has found that the novel coronavirus cases is almost double the government's official data, while deaths is thrice the reported figure.

The Iranian government reported 14,405 deaths and 2,78,827 cases on July 20, but the investigation has revealed that nearly 42,000 died of the virus that infected 4,51,024, according to the BBC. The BBC's investigation is based on the medical records that also show the country registered its first COVID-19 death on January 20, almost a month before Iran officially announced the first case. As many as 52 people had died by February 19, when the government officially acknowledged the outbreak of COVID-19.

"It includes details of daily admissions to hospitals across Iran, including names, age, gender, symptoms, date and length of periods spent in hospital, and underlying conditions patients might have," according to BBC.

UK to roll out two new rapid tests

Two new tests, both able to detect the novel coronavirus in just 90 minutes, will be rolled out to hospitals, care homes and laboratories across the UK to increase testing capacity in the coming months, the British government said on Monday.

Manila reimposes lockdown

The Philippine president has agreed to put over 12 million people in Manila, and outlying provinces back under a lockdown from today, after experts warned the country was waging "a losing battle" against COVID-19 amid a surge in infections.

Outbreak hits Norway cruise ship, could spread along coast

A Norwegian cruise ship line halted all trips and apologised on Monday for procedural errors after an outbreak of coronavirus on one ship infected at least 4 passengers and 36 crew members. The 40 people on the MS Roald Amundsen who tested positive have been admitted to the University Hospital of North Norway in Tromsoe, where the ship currently is docked.Some passengers disembarked along the route and may have spread the virus to their local communities.

