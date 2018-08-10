Iran President Hassan Rouhani's envoy visits Turkey to discuss US sanctions

international

The second round of sanctions, which include an oil trade ban, will take effect in early November and will directly impact Turkey's import of crude oil from Iran

Hassan Rouhani

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has sent his special envoy to Turkey to discuss the US sanctions on Tehran. Rouhani's special envoy Mahmoud Vaezi had a meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevut Cavusoglu on Thursday, Xinhua news agency reported.

"We discussed the issues on the common agenda of Turkey-Iran with Mahmoud Vaezi, head of the Iranian Presidential Office," Cavusoglu said on his official Twitter account. Vaezi visited Ankara amid ongoing talks between Turkey and the US over the latter's sanctions on Iran, a neighbour and a major energy supplier of Turkey. As result of the US pullout from the 2015 Iranian nuclear deal, the first round of the US sanctions on Iran were restored on Tuesday.

The second round of sanctions, which include an oil trade ban, will take effect in early November and will directly impact Turkey's import of crude oil from Iran. The Turkish foreign minister has repeatedly said that Ankara will refuse to comply with the US sanctions.

