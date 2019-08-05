Iran seizes foreign tanker carrying 'smuggled fuel'

international

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps seized this ship around Farsi Island which was carrying around 7,00,000 litres of smuggled fuel

The Guards said their boats had been patrolling the Gulf when they seized the tanker. Pic /AFP

Tehran: Iran has seized a foreign tanker in the Gulf, state media said Sunday, in what would be the third such seizure in a month amid heightened tensions with the US. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps "seized this ship around Farsi Island which was carrying around 7,00,000 litres of smuggled fuel", said a Guards statement. Seven foreign crew were arrested in the operation carried out on Wednesday night. The identity of the latest vessel and the nationality of its crew had not yet been revealed. The Guards said their boats had been patrolling the Gulf to control traffic and detect illicit trade when they seized the tanker. Brigadier General Ramezan Zirahi said the tanker had been en route to deliver fuel to Gulf Arab states.

Foreign minister hit with US sanctions

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif was hit with US sanctions after turning down an invitation to meet President Donald Trump, officials in the Islamic republic said on Sunday. "For a government to constantly claim (to favour) negotiations and afterwards sanction the foreign minister... if this is not ridiculous, then what is it?" said foreign ministry spokesman Ali Rabiei.

