Iran tells Donald Trump to stop tweeting about oil prices

Jul 05, 2018, 20:56 IST | PTI

Trump has repeatedly called on the oil cartel to reduce prices

Iran's representative to OPEC says US President Donald Trump should stop tweeting about wanting lower oil prices, saying that doing so has the opposite effect.

Hossein Kazempour Ardebili was quoted by the oil ministry's website today as telling Trump to "please stop," adding that "with your frequent and indecent tweets oil prices have gone up 10 dollars."

Yesterday he tweeted that OPEC is "doing little to help," adding that, "if anything, they are driving prices higher."

Tehran blames rising prices on US sanctions imposed on Iran and Venezuela, founding members of the cartel. Last month, members of OPEC agreed to pump an additional 1 million barrels of crude daily, a move that should help contain prices.

