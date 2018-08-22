Iran unveils its first domestic fighter jet

international

Defence Minister Amir Hatami said the programme was motivated by memories of the missile attacks Iran suffered during its war with Iraq in the 1980s, and by threats from Israel and the US

Iran unveiled its first domestic fighter jet yesterday, with President Hassan Rouhani insisting that Tehran's military strength was only designed to deter enemies and create "lasting peace".

Images on state television showed Rouhani sitting in the cockpit of the new "Kowsar" fourth-generation fighter at the National Defence Industry exhibition in Tehran. State media said it had "advanced avionics" and multi-purpose radar, and that it was "100-per cent indigenously made" for the first time. "When I speak of our readiness to defend, it means we seek lasting peace. If we lack readiness, we welcome war," Rouhani said.

