Iran wants to give Mumbai another sister

Bizmen from country here to promote sisterhood, revive culture and commercial ties between Mumbai and Boushehr province

Mansoor Showghi, Hamidreza Ghassemi, Nasser Sadequian (seated) and Edris Abdi Pour at a meeting in Bandra. Pics/Ashish Raje

Irani culture is more than just brun-maska, chai or berry pulao. In an attempt to dispel the stereotype, Iran is in overdrive to promote its cultural footprint in Mumbai.

The President's office of Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism of Boushehr province in Iran has drafted a letter, dated June 11, to N K Malik, Regional Director of the Indian Council of Cultural Relations (Ministry of Affairs) proposing that there be a 'sisterhood' of Boushehr and Mumbai ports. Sister cities is an agreement between towns, cities, even countries to promote cultural and commercial ties.

The letter

The page-long letter signed by Nasser Amirzadeh, (a copy of which is with mid-day), general manager of the tourism organisation of Boushehr, first talks about old and extensive cultural relations between Iran and India. It then goes on to say that: 'ports like Boushehr in Iran and Mumbai in India have had extensive mutual relations and are considered members of a family." It gives examples of cultural and trade parallels and recalling that 'many of the books by Iranian writers used to be printed in India, in the city of Mumbai'.



Mehdi Zareh Beib

The last paragraph sums up: 'Due to the close cultural relations and also the commercial-cultural relations in the recent centuries between Boushehr as the main commercial port in Iran in the Qajarid era, and Mumbai, the main center of Boushehr transactions in that era, it is hereby proposed for the sisterhood of the two ports... You are kindly requested to provide necessary actions in this regard'.

Mansoor Showghi, Mumbai resident and owner-entrepreneur of Irani Chaii in Mahim, said Boushehr is going to hold a three-day Iran cultural extravaganza in Mumbai to promote and raise awareness about its culture. "I know the importance of improving knowledge about Iran to boost tourism between countries," he said.

Showghi and Mumbai's Nasser Sadequian are part of the organising committee. Sadequian said, "Showghi and I will be working with the Cultural House of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Mumbai. Hon. Director Mehdi Zareh Beib is in charge of co-ordination."

While details are being worked out, the programme, called 'Persian Nights', will be a showcase of food, dance and music, including arts and handicrafts of the country. "Three venues have been decided, one at IEFS Hall in Bandra (W), IIT at Powai and Phoenix Mills, Lower Parel," said Sadequian and Showghi. Sadequian added, "The programme will also be the first step towards dispelling misconceptions about Iran. People are afraid of travelling to the country for safety reasons. It is only people to people interaction that can bring down walls."

Boushehr bizmen

Edris Abdi Pour and Hamidreza Ghassemi, two businessmen from Boushehr, who own an antique-boutique hotel there and are arts and culture aficionados, said, "We are here to co-ordinate the programme. We are bringing down a troupe of 50, including artistes and craftsmen. We also plan to show a selection of movie scenes filmed in Boushehr, as a window to our province." The duo said, "Music will be a major part of our programme.

There is am Irani musician Mohsen Sharifian and his group, Lian, which will be here." The end of course, they laugh, "is Boushehr food, traditional meals and a handicrafts corner." Like Pour and Ghassemi say, it is time to cement the Mumbai-Boushehr bond because, "the roots in the past are the lights for the future."