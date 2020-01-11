Iranian FM apologises for plane 'disaster', cites 'US adventurism'

Rescue teams seen at the scene of a Ukrainian airliner that crashed shortly after take-off near Imam Khomeini airport in the Iranian capital Tehran. Pic/ AFP

Tehran: Iran's foreign minister Saturday offered his country's "profound regrets, apologies and condolences" after the armed forces admitted shooting down a Ukrainian airliner due to "human error". "A sad day," Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote on Twitter. "Human error at time of crisis caused by US adventurism led to disaster," he said.

A sad day. Preliminary conclusions of internal investigation by Armed Forces:



Human error at time of crisis caused by US adventurism led to disaster



Our profound regrets, apologies and condolences to our people, to the families of all victims, and to other affected nations.

ðÂÂÂ — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) January 11, 2020

"Our profound regrets, apologies and condolences to our people, to the families of all victims, and to other affected nations."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever