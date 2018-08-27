Iran's parliament doesn't want to keep up with Karbasian

international

Karbasian is the second cabinet minister to be sacked this month

Impeached economy minister Masoud Karbasian. Pic/AFP

Iran's parliament impeached economy minister Masoud Karbasian yesterday in the latest blow to embattled President Hassan Rouhani as he struggles to face down a mounting economic crisis.

Karbasian lost the vote of confidence, which was carried live on state radio, by 137 votes to 121, with two abstentions. Elias Hazrati, of the reformist Hope faction in parliament, said, "The only person we could get our hands on was the economy minister. Otherwise, the president should have been impeached."

Meanwhile, in Afghanistan...

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani yesterday rejected the resignations of the intelligence chief and the interior and defence ministers. Ghani called on defence minister Tariq Shah Bahrami, interior minister Wais Ahmad Barmak and intelligence chief Masoom Stanekzai to continue their duties, and demanded they help to bolster the country's defences.

