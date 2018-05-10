Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei calls Donald Trump speech 'silly, absurd'

"Last night you heard that the US President made silly and superficial remarks. There were maybe more than 10 lies in his comments. He threatened both the establishment and the nation, saying he will do this and that," Ayatollah Khamenei said



Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Wednesday called President Donald Trump's speech announcing US withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear agreement with Tehran "silly and superficial".

"Last night you heard that the US President made silly and superficial remarks. There were maybe more than 10 lies in his comments. He threatened both the establishment and the nation, saying he will do this and that," Ayatollah Khamenei said in a meeting with a number of teachers and university professors in Tehran.

"Trump, I tell you on behalf of the Iranian nation: You are making a damn mistake and you cannot do anything," Khamenei was quoted as saying by Press TV.

On Tuesday, Trump announced Washington's withdrawal from the Iran nuclear agreement, officially called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). It was signed between Iran and China, France, Russia, Britain, the US and Germany besides the EU.

Iran, in the 2015 pact, had agreed to halt its nuclear programme in return for an easing of economic sanctions on Tehran.

Khamenei said the US problem with Iran was not related to the country's nuclear programme. "We accepted the JCPOA, but enmities with the Islamic Republic did not end. Now they raise the issue of our presence in the region and the issue of missiles. If we accept them too, they will bring up another issue," he said.

"The reason for US opposition to the establishment is that the US used to completely dominate (Iran) but the (Islamic) Revolution cut off their hands (from the country)."

The Iranian leader said, "the Americans want rulers who would carry out their errands and dish out their money, as is the case with the Persian Gulf states".

