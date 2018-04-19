Search

Iraq launches airstrikes on ISIS positions in Syria

Apr 19, 2018, 22:35 IST | ANI

According to Russia Today, strikes were launched in coordination with the Syrian government

blast

Iraq has officially launched air strikes on Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) strongholds in Syria on Thursday. According to Russia Today, strikes were launched in coordination with the Syrian government.

"According to the orders of the commander-in-chief of the armed forces, Dr. Haider Al-Abadi, our heroic air force carried out, on Thursday, in Syria near Iraqi border deadly air strikes against Daesh's Terrorists gangs," Iraqi Prime Minister's office tweeted on Thursday.


This comes days after US, UK and France carried out a joint military strike in Syria.

