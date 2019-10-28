Iraq protests enter second day; death toll reaches 63

Baghdad: Thousands of Iraqis took to the streets on Saturday for a second straight day of protests to demand jobs and better public services.

Confrontations between protesters have left 63 people dead and nearly 2,600 others wounded, according to Ali al Bayati, a member of the governmental Iraqi Commission for Human Rights, the Efe news reported. Security force members were among the causalities, the interior ministry said, while denying that the police have used live ammunition against protesters.

As night fell on Saturday, authorities cut power to the area of Baghdad that includes Tahrir Square and riot police moved in to dismantle the tents in which protesters had planned to spend the night.

2,600

No. of people injured in the protests

