Iraq says 'deadly raid' hit Islamic State group in Syria

A video released by the air force showed two fighter jets in action

The Iraqi air force yesterday carried out a "deadly raid" against positions of the Islamic State group in neighbouring Syria, Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi's office said. Abadi ordered the strike against the jihadists "because of the danger they pose to Iraqi territory," a statement said. A video released by the air force showed two F-16 fighter jets in action.

"These raids demonstrate the growing capacity of our armed forces to hunt down and liquidate terrorists," it added. Iraq declared victory in December against IS, which launched a sweeping offensive in 2014 and at one point controlled a third of the country. The jihadists still control pockets of desert along the border with Syria, where Iraq had already carried out limited raids against IS before yesterday's strike.

'Child witness shows attack was staged'

Russia said it would screen at the UN an interview with a child who it claims was made to pose as a victim of chemical weapons in Syria. Moscow said the video supports its allegation that an alleged chemical attack in Douma was a hoax. Russia says the supposed atrocity was staged by the civil defence organisation - the White Helmets.

