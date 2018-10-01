Iraq War vehicle used in Tom Hardy starrer Venom?

hollywood

Venom poster

One of Marvel's greatest and most complex characters is all set to take center stage when Eddie Brock, played by Tom Hardy becomes the host for alien symbiote Venom. Twisted, dark, unpredictable and unstoppable, Venom is a character that limits to no boundaries and the filmmakers have left no stone unturned to make Venom the biggest Spider-Man spinoff.

If reports are to be believed, the vehicle built for the Iraq war has been used in the film as part of a very crucial segment. This beast of a vehicle is not available for use outside of the military and is termed as MRAP, which stands for Mine Resistance Ambush Personnel. Sean Ryan, the car co-ordinator was responsible to source and supervise all the moving vehicles in the film.

The black matte with dark grey interior MRAP securely carries the symbiotes into the Life Foundation. Ryan and his team modified the vehicle with fake doors and body, and transferred the engine to run on peanut oil. The fiberglass body version crafted by Ryan and his team made the MRAP easier to maneuver, since a real MRAP weighs more than 10,000 pounds. Quite literally, the filmmaker's wanted to make Venom the biggest film and we can't wait for the film to release.

Venom will hit the big screen on October 5, 2018.

Synopsis of Venom:

Based on the Marvel comic character of the same name, Venom is the first film in Sony's Marvel universe. The protagonist Eddie Brock, portrays a journalist who attempts to revive his career and comes in contact with an alien symbiote – Venom, that bonds with him and gives him superpowers as long as they share the same body. The film is directed by Ruben Fleischer and stars the Academy Award nominated actor Tom Hardy as the protagonist. The film is all set to release on 5th October across screens all over the world.Apart from Tom hardy who plays the protagonist as Venom, the film also stars Michelle Williams, Riz Ahmed, Scott Haze, and Reid Scott.

