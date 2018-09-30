Iraqi model Tara Fares shot dead

international

The interior ministry opened a probe into Thursday's murder of the 22-year-old who suffered "three fatal bullet wounds" as she drove through the capital's Camp Sarah district

Pic/Instagram

Iraqi model and Instagram starlet Tara Fares with 2.7 million followers has been shot dead at the wheel of her Porsche convertible in central Baghdad.

The interior ministry opened a probe into Thursday's murder of the 22-year-old who suffered "three fatal bullet wounds" as she drove through the capital's Camp Sarah district. Ahmad al-Basheer, an Iraqi satirist who lives in exile in Jordan after having faced death threats, condemned the murder of Fares.

