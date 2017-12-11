Iraq's armed forces celebrate victory over the Islamic State

Iraq's armed forces held a military parade in Baghdad yesterday to celebrate the victory announced by Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi over the Islamic State group

Iraq's armed forces held a military parade in Baghdad yesterday to celebrate the victory announced by Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi over the Islamic State group. Abadi on Saturday declared victory in Iraq's three-year war to expel the jihadist group.



Iraqis wave the national flag at the Tahrir Square. Pic/ AFP

Iraqi army units marched through the main square in central Baghdad as helicopters and fighter jets flew overhead, witnesses said. The parade was not broadcast live and only state media were allowed to attend. Abadi had declared a public holiday yesterday after making his announcement, in which he said Iraq had defeated the jihadists "through our unity and our determination". IS seized control of large parts of Iraq and neighbouring Syria in 2014, declaring a "caliphate".





Catch up on all the latest Mumbai, National and International news here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go