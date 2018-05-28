Ireland abortion ban: We have got justice for Savita Halappanavar, says father

The grieving father of Savita Halappanavar, the 31-year-old Indian dentist who died of sepsis in 2012 after being denied an abortion during a miscarriage, has welcomed the result



People hold up a photo of Savita Halappanavar at Dublin Castle while celebrating. Pic/AFP

The grieving father of Savita Halappanavar, the 31-year-old Indian dentist who died of sepsis in 2012 after being denied an abortion during a miscarriage, has welcomed the result.

Savita's death was a catalyst for the movement to repeal the Eighth. Hundreds chanted her name soon after the outcome of the referendum was announced. Andanappa Yalagi said, "We've got justice for Savita, and what happened to her will not happen to any other family now. I have no words to express my gratitude to the people of Ireland..."

An inquiry into Savita's treatment found an "over-emphasis on the need not to intervene until the foetal heart had stopped". Savita's husband Praveen had said they had repeatedly asked for the pregnancy to be terminated, but they had been told "This is a Catholic country".

