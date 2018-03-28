Ireland Baldwin flaunts curves in swimsuit

Model Ireland Baldwin wet hair is slicked back, she is make-up free and is seen holding a garden hose

Model Ireland Baldwin, the 22-year-old daughter of actor Alec Baldwin, has shared a racy photograph of herself on social media. In the Instagram photograph, she is seen standing sideways while wearing a skimpy olive bathing suit. Her wet hair is slicked back, she is make-up free and is seen holding a garden hose, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"Time to water them plants," Ireland captioned the image. This is not the first time that Ireland has dared to bare.

