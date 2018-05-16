Ireland put on brave show before Inzamam's nephew Imam steers Pakistan to victory

Pakistan chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq's nephew Imam scores unbeaten 74 as rookies lose Test by five wickets



Pakistan's Babar Azam (left) acknowledges the crowd after scoring a half century with Imam-ul-Haq, who was unbeaten on 74 against Ireland at Malahide in Dublin Test yesterday. Pic/Getty Images

Ireland's debut in Test cricket ended in a five-wicket defeat as Pakistan debutant Imam-ul-Haq hit an unbeaten 74 at Malahide yesterday. Set a seemingly modest 160 to win on the last day, Pakistan collapsed to 14 for three, having made Ireland follow-on earlier in the match. Imam-ul-Haq, the nephew of selection chief and former Test batsman Inzamam-ul-Haq, saw the tourists to victory with a total of 160 for five.

Together with Babar Azam (59) he kept Ireland at bay during a fourth-wicket partnership of 126. Earlier, Ireland were dismissed for 339 in their second innings. Kevin O'Brien, who on Monday became the first Ireland batsman to score a Test hundred, fell to his first ball on Tuesday as Mohammad Abbas had him caught at slip for 118. Pace bowler Abbas polished off the tail on his way to figures of five for 66. Pakistan now have a two-day warm-up match against Leicestershire this weekend before facing England in the first of a two-Test series at Lord's starting on May 24.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever