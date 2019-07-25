Ireland shock World Cup holders England in Test

cricket

Tim Murtagh claims fifer as minnows Ireland demolish England for just 85 before hosts hit back to bowl out visitors for 207 on Day One

Ireland's Tim Murtagh celebrates after dismissing England's Jonny Bairstow at LordÃƒÂ¢Ã‚Â€Ã‚Â™s yesterday. Pic /Getty Images

London: Ireland ended England's World Cup honeymoon in dramatic style yesterday, bowling out the host nation for a derisory 85 on Day One at Lord's as they eyed one of the biggest shocks in Test history.

Tim Murtagh took five wickets on a ground where he plays for Middlesex. Ireland in reply, were bowled out for 207 — a first innings lead of 122 runs.

Andy Balbirnie (55) was the top-scorer for Ireland, while Kevin O'Brien remained unbeaten on 28.

Pacers Stuart Broad, Olly Stone and Sam Curran claimed three wickets each while spinner, Moeen Ali picked up one wicket for England. Earlier, 10 days after winning won the World Cup at the same ground against New Zealand and a week ahead of the Ashes, Ireland exposed England's batting fragility in brutal fashion.

Just three England batsmen made it into double figures — Joe Denly, who top-scored with 23, Olly Stone and Sam Curran — in an innings that was over inside 24 overs on a baking day in London.



Ireland's Andy Balbirnie en route his 55 yesterday. Pic /AFP

But of those only Denly is a top-order player, with fast bowler Stone making his debut in the first-ever Test between England and Ireland.

It was the fourth time in 34 Tests that England had lost all 10 wickets in a session — a worrying sign ahead of the five-Test series against Australia. Much of the pre-match talk had contained warnings about Murtagh's ability but a return of five wickets for 13 runs in nine overs was the stuff of schoolboy fiction.

Brief scores

England 85 (J Denly 23, O Stone 19; T Murtagh 5-13, M Adair 3-32, B Rankin 2-5) v Ireland 207 (A Balbirnie 55, P Stirling 36; S Curran 3-28, O Stone 3-29)

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates