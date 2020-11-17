Ireland's Matt Doherty, James McClean test positive for coronavirus

The Football Association of Ireland on Monday announced that Matt Doherty and James McClean have tested positive for coronavirus.

Both players played during Ireland's 1-0 defeat against Wales in the Nations League on Sunday. Currently, Ireland are gearing up for the Nations League match against Bulgaria, slated to take place on November 19.

The association further said that rest of the squad has tested negative for COVID-19. "The Football Association of Ireland can confirm Matt Doherty and James McClean have tested positive for COVID-19. The rest of the staff & squad tested negative ahead of the flight back to Dublin this morning before the match against Bulgaria on Wednesday," FA Ireland said in a tweet.

Last week, Alan Browne was diagnosed with the infection. "The Football Association of Ireland can confirm Ireland midfielder Alan Browne has tested positive for COVID-19. There are no close contacts of the player and the rest of the staff and squad tested negative ahead of Sunday's UEFA Nations League against Wales in Cardiff," the FA Ireland had tweeted.

