Ireland's O'Brien retires from international cricket

cricket

O'Brien, 36, who made his international debut against Denmark in 2002, played 216 times for Ireland and appeared in his nation's first-ever Test, against Pakistan, in May this year

Niall O'Brien

Ireland wicketkeeper-batsman Niall O'Brien announced yesterday that he is retiring from international cricket after a 16-year career. O'Brien, 36, who made his international debut against Denmark in 2002, played 216 times for Ireland and appeared in his nation's first-ever Test, against Pakistan, in May this year.

"I have been blessed to have been lucky enough to represent my country for 16 years with plenty more ups than downs and for this I look back with nothing but smiles and laughter," he said.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever