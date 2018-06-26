Irfaan Khan's Karwaan trailer to release tomorrow

Starring Irrfan Khan Karwaan marks the Bollywood debut of internet sensation Mithila Palkar and Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan. The film has been shot in the beautiful locales of Kerala

Ronnie Screwvala's upcoming venture titled Karwaan revolves around 3 oddballs from different walks of life who are thrown together on a somewhat bizarre journey which helps them find normalcy in their lives. Starring Irrfan Khan, Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar, Karwaan trailer is all set to release tomorrow.

Directed by Akarsh Khurana, Karwaan follows Dulquer's character Avinash who is forced to take a trip from Bangalore to Kochi. His friend, Shaukat, played by Irrfan Khan, accompanies him. While Avinash is reserved, Shaukat is a tad old school with a funny take on life. En route they pick up Mithila, a spunky teenager, and the road trip becomes even more enlightening.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala's creative production house 'RSVP' in association with 'Ishka films', Karwaan is directed by Akarsh Khurana and is slated to release on 3rd August, 2018.

