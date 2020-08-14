Irfan Pathan on 2007 WT20 Ind-Pak match: There was no competition between the two teams

Indian cricketers Irfan Pathan and Robin Uthappa, along with Lalchand Rajput recently shared their views on the epic 2007 India-Pakistan clash at the World T20.

India’s leading sports broadcaster brings to you yet another exiting watch-along this August. This time viewers will get a chance to #Relive the iconic India-Pakistan match from the 2007 ICC World T20 which ended in a nail-biting bowl-out. The #WT20 2007 watch along will air on Friday 14th August at 11 AM on the Star Sports network and Disney+ Hotstar. The show will witness former Team India all-rounder Irfan Pathan, Team India batsman Robin Uthappa and former manager Lalchand Rajput share anecdotes from the thrilling match.

Speaking exclusively on a special Watch Along of the 2007 ICC World T20 between India and Pakistan, Team India batsman Robin Uthappa said, "Before every practice, we used to play a game after warm-up, so what Venky (Venkatesh Prasad) did was instead of playing football, he said let’s play bowl out (batsman vs bowlers). Among the batsmen, Sehwag, Rohit and me (Robin) used to get a hit very often. So, when this match (10th Match, ICC World Twenty20 at Durban, Group D) got tied, we were very excited and jubilant to be very honest because it was a match we almost lost and we managed to tie it. If you go and look at the game, it was a losing game, Sreesanth bowled really well and we tied the game. Once we tied the game, emotions were very high and so was our confidence. I have to give credit to MS Dhoni at that point of time. At a very young age in his first tournament and his first game as captain, a guy went up to him, his teammate went up to him saying, who is a non-bowler and is not his main skill, went up to him and said “I have to bowl and I’m going to hit the stumps” and I swear he (Dhoni) didn't even bat an eyelid and said ok bowl.”

Watch Robin Uthappa’s full video here:

"I have to bowl, I'm gonna hit the stumps!"



Who said this to @msdhoni before the #INDvPAK bowl out? ð



Catch @robbieuthappa discussing this and more such anecdotes in the ICC #WT20 2007 Watch Along:



ðï¸: Aug 14

âï¸: 11 AM

ðº: Star Sports 1 Hindi/1HD Hindi/3/First pic.twitter.com/PtU2RzSuao — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) August 12, 2020

Speaking exclusively on a special watch-along of the 2007 ICC World T20 between India and Pakistan, former Team India all-rounder Irfan Pathan spoke on how Pakistan were not prepared for the bowl-out, “Pakistan’s captain accepted it in one of the press conference that they didn’t know about the bowl-out. When the time for bowl-out arrived, they were not sure if they should be taking full run-ups or a half run-ups. On the other hand, we came in prepared for the bow-lout and the result was quite evident. There was no competition between the two teams!”

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news