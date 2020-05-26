Irfan Pathan gets special Eid gift from dad Mehmood. See photo

Eidi is a gift that is usually given to children by elder relatives and family friends on the occasion of Eid. And India cricketer Irfan Pathan just received one from none other than his father.

Irfan Pathan took to social media site Instagram to share a picture of him receiving 'eidi' from his father Mehmood Khan.

He revealed to his 1.8 million Instagram followers how he took all the money his father had before brother his Yusuf Pathan came. “This is what I always look forward to every Eid. Before you came I had it all in my pocket @yusuf_pathan #eidmubarak #eidy #love #happiness #father,” he captioned the picture.

Irfan Pathan has often shown his love and admiration for his parents and brother on social media. He often shares photos from his family diaries with his fans.

Meanwhile, Yusuf Pathan also shared a photo along with brother Irfan and their dad Mehmood celebrating Eid.

View this post on Instagram Spread Love #EidMubarak everyone. A post shared by Yusuf Pathan (@yusuf_pathan) onMay 24, 2020 at 7:46pm PDT

Many sports stars including Sania Mirza and sister Anam took to Instagram to share photos of them celebrating Eid.

