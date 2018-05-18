Irfan Pathan prays for peace during the beginning of Ramadan

This year the fasting period is from 16 to June 14



Irfan Pathan

Cricketer Irfan Pathan posted this picture on Instagram yesterday as he sent out wishes at the beginning of Ramadan, a month-long period of fasting and peace. This year the fasting period is from 16 to June 14. Irfan captioned the picture: "As I'm about to take my first suhoor [meal before dawn] of this beautiful n blissful month, I pray for nonviolent world #RamadanKareem #RamdanMubarak #peace."

