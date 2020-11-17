Irfan Pathan reaches Sri Lanka, 'looking forward' to LPL. See post

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan reached Sri Lanka for the Lanka Premier League (LPL) that begins on November 26. The left-arm seam bowler said he is looking forward to playing the tournament. "In Srilanka for the #LPLT20 looking forward to this new journey... #cricket," he tweeted along with his photo.

Pathan will represent Kandy Tuskers in the LPL, which ends on December 16. Manpreet Gony is the other Indian in the mix, and he will represent Colombo Kings.

"The players and officials have to do two PCR tests, one on arrival at the airport and one at the hotel when they check-in. They will be quarantined for three days and on the third day once the results of the test is out they can do self-training and on the sixth day they have to do another test and if it is negative they can get onto the field and carry out training after the seventh day," Sri Lanka Cricket CEO Ashley de Silva was quoted as saying in the Sri Lankan media.

A total of five teams -- Colombo, Kandy, Galle, Dambulla and Jaffna -- will play 23 matches over the course of 21 days.

