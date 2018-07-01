Irfan Pathan relives his childhood days with his son Imran
He posted this video on Instagram on Saturday of him cycling with chairs kept as hurdles and him manoeuvring through them perfectly
IndiaâÂÂcricket all-rounder relived his childhood memories as he was seen cycling with his son Imran in one hand (screen grab above) in what looks like a garden space. He posted this video on Instagram on Saturday of him cycling with chairs kept as hurdles and him manoeuvring through them perfectly.
He captioned the video: "Riding cycle with the little one gives me great joy #cycle #childhood #partofgrowingup @imrankpathan_official."
