Irfan Pathan slams Abdul Razzaq for calling Jasprit Bumrah 'Baby Bowler'

New Delhi: Veteran Indian fast bowler Irfan Pathan gave a befitting reply to Abdul Razzaq and urged fans to not take the former Pakistan all-rounder seriously.

Razzaq on Wednesday said that he wouldn't have had any difficulty in facing India's spearhead Jasprit Bumrah. Razzaq also claimed that he had faced better quality seamers than Bumrah.

"After having faced the world-class bowlers in my time, I would have had no problem against a bowler like Bumrah. The pressure would have been on him," cricketpakistan.com.pk had quoted Razaaq as saying.

"I have played against great bowlers like Glenn Mcgrath and Wasim Akram. So Bumrah is a baby bowler in front of me and I could have easily dominated and attacked him," he said on Wednesday. Pathan in a tweet on Thursday slammed Razzaq for his remarks.

"Irfan jese bowlers hamari gali gali mein paae jate hay" par jab jab ye galli bowler inke samne khela har baar inki gilliyan nikal ke rakh di. Request to all fans not to pay any heat to those unnecessary over the top statements. Just read and #bumrah #ViratKohli," Pathan tweeted.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on September 24 had announced that Bumrah had sustained a lower back injury.

Consequently, he was ruled out of the Test series against South Africa, which India won by 3-0. Bumrah also did not feature during India 2-0 Test series win over Bangladesh.

