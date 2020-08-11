Irfan Pathan's son Imran is a total tea lover! See photos

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan is one of the most active Indian sports stars on social medis these days. Less than a day ago, Irfan Pathan took to photo-sharing site Instagram to post a few picuters along with his son Imran and boy, are they cute!

The series of photos see Irfan Pathan sipping on some tea while gradually his son. ."Pathan wrote, "Daddyyyy you can’t have tea alone... #tealover #father #son #greatcompany."

Irfan Pathan married Hyderabad-based model Safa Baig on February 4, 2016 in Mecca. In December 2016, Irfan and Safa welcomed their son Imran Khan Pathan to the world.

Earlier this month, Irfan Pathan said he hasn't confirmed his availability in any franchise-based T20 league at this stage, refuting reports that he could participate in the inaugural Lanka Premier League (LPL) starting August 28. A report in ESPNcricinfo had stated that "Pathan is among 70 foreign players to have shown interest in playing the Lanka Premier League (LPL)" and his name will be "put in a player draft unless one of the five franchises choose him to be a marquee player."

Irfan Pathan is one of the finest all-rounders India has ever produced and is a winner of the ICC World T20 in 2007 and 2013 Champions Trophy.

During the test match against Pakistan in Karachi 2006, Irfan Pathan became the only bowler to take a hat-trick in the first over of a Test match. Irfan Pathan has played 29 Tests with 1,105 runs and 100 wickets to his name. His top score is 102 and best bowling figures are 7/59.

