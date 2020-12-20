Irfan Pathan's son turns four
Irfan Pathan Instagrammed this picture for his 2.2 million followers to wish his son Imran, who turned four on Saturday.
India cricketer Irfan Pathan Instagrammed this picture for his 2.2 million followers to wish his son Imran, who turned four on Saturday. He captioned it: "How time flies and kids grow up so quickly!
Already 4th birthday of yours @imrankpathan_official . I wish I could stop time right now so I can enjoy your childhood. So I can laugh at your funny and surprising words. And most importantly, I can look after you...Happy birthday my son #imranpathan #birthday."
