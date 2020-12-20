Search

Irfan Pathan's son turns four

Updated: 20 December, 2020 11:52 IST | A correspondent | Mumbai

Irfan Pathan with son Imran. Pic courtesy/Irfan Pathan's Instagram account
India cricketer Irfan Pathan Instagrammed this picture for his 2.2 million followers to wish his son Imran, who turned four on Saturday. He captioned it: "How time flies and kids grow up so quickly!

Already 4th birthday of yours @imrankpathan_official . I wish I could stop time right now so I can enjoy your childhood. So I can laugh at your funny and surprising words. And most importantly, I can look after you...Happy birthday my son #imranpathan #birthday."

 
 
 
First Published: 20 December, 2020 11:12 IST

