Irfan Pathan shares cute photo with son Imran on his 2nd birthday

Irfan Pathan with son Imran

Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan is one of the most ideal fathers in the world of sports today. India cricketer Irfan Pathan posted this picture on social media with son Imran, who turned two yesterday. He captioned the Instagram picture: "I can't believe you are two already @imrankpathan_official #fatherson #love."

Earlier in July 2018, the star all-rounder relived his childhood memories as he was seen cycling with his son Imran in one hand (screen grab above) in what looks like a garden space. He posted this video on Instagram on Saturday of him cycling with chairs kept as hurdles and him manoeuvring through them perfectly.

He captioned the video: "Riding cycle with the little one gives me great joy #cycle #childhood #partofgrowingup @imrankpathan_official."

Irfan Pathan got married to Safa Baig, a model who is based out of Jeddah in February 2016. In December 2016, the couple welcomed their son Imran Khan Pathan into the world.

The 34-year-old cricketer from Vadodara in Gujarat was a key member of the 2007 WT20 and 2013 Champions Trophy squads. When he began, he was looked as an upcoming star and even had many comparisons to Wasim Akram. He is the only bowler to take a hat-trick in a Test match in the first over.

