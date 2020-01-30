Irina Shayk: In my teens, I felt like a boy

Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo's ex-girlfriend and model Irina Shayk says that she felt like she was born in the wrong body when she was a teenager. Irina, 34, who dated the Juventus footballer for five years before they split in 2015, said she had convinced herself that she was the man of the house after her father passed away when she was very young. " I always felt like I was born in the wrong body.

I felt I was supposed to be a boy. I don't know why. Maybe, it's because my father always wanted a boy," Irina told Vogue magazine. When asked how old she was when she felt like that, she replied: "Fourteen. When my father passed away, I thought 'since I'm a guy, now it's my time to take care of the family.' I said to myself I would never get married. Of course, I outgrew that later. I love being a woman now

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates