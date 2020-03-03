Irina Shayk is a model for recycled products

Irina Shayk, the former girlfriend of Portugal's star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, has urged people to make small changes in their own homes to help save the planet. Irina, 34, believes in using recycled products and feels that individuals can help in doing something big and important towards protecting Earth. "I think every person should start in their own home. For example, I'm not buying plastic bottles—I'm trying to use boxed water," the Russian model told Britain's Hello magazine.

"I am doing my best not to use plastic bags. It all starts from small things that combine together into something big. I give priority to recycled products and I am very happy that today, there is a wide choice of such products in every sphere of life," she added.

