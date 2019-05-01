Irish treat

things-to-do

Say goodbye to boring old brunch menus and spice it up with unlimited grills, barbecue, pizzas, salads, egg preparations and desserts straight out of a live kitchen that caters to vegetarians and non-vegetarians. Also available are chilled craft beers and gin cocktails, including bottomless mugs of leading beer and gin brands.

Kids get a special unlimited menu that includes fries, mac n cheese, chicken popcorn, sandwiches and mini pizzas, and board games to play with. There’s also music on of­fer, as singer Rupin Pahwa perfoms popular tracks and rock classics.

From: May 5, 12 pm to 4 pm

At: The Irish House, Level 4, Urban Plaza, BKC.

Call: 9029091100

Cost: Rs 1,295 onwards

