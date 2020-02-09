Iron Age faces acid test in Dr S C Jain Sprinters' Championship

Iron Age, the Imtiaz Sait-trained speed ball who shattered the Mumbai course record for five furlongs when he won the Sir Homi Mehta Sprint Challenge (Gr 3) seven weeks ago, now chooses to run in the Dr S C Jain Sprinters' Championship (Gr 2), the feature event of Sunday's eight-race card. He has to contend with four rivals today, of which, he had beaten three during that run, albeit over the shortest scurry of five furlongs.

Though, technically, Iron Age is today better placed with respect to Intense Stylist (runner up on that occasion) at the scales, the extended trip distance (1,200m) could be a cause for concern. Because Intense Stylist, despite a 4 kg disadvantage, can get stronger at the finish due to his running style.

To make matters more complicated, trainer Altamash Ahmed has pitched in two of his form horses--Augustus Caesar and La Magnifique--in the fray. The former has been on a winning spree and the latter gave proof of her razor sharp condition when she went down fighting to Intense Stylist in last run.

The race promises to be an exciting affair, and Iron Age will need to be at his best to deliver. I personally feel Intense Stylist may prevail in a narrow finish.

First race at 2 pm.

Selections:

Sonny Brar Trophy (Class II; 2000m)

Gloriosus 1, Sagittarius 2.

Forest Flair Plate - Div II (For 5y&o, class V; 1400m)

Hi Ho Silver 1, Run Happy 2, So Splendid 3.

Dr Jagjit Singh Trophy (Class III; 1400m)

Gallantry 1, Cormorant 2, Polyneices 3.

N M Irani Trophy (For 3y, maidens; 1400m)

Chancellor 1, Casanova Prince 2, Splashing 3.

Dr S C Jain Sprinters' Championship - Gr 2 (For 4y&o; 1200m)

Intense Stylist 1, Iron Age 2, Augustus Caesar 3.

Cole Centenary Gold Trophy (Class IV; 1200m)

Memorable Memories 1, Stick To The Plan 2, Flower Dust 3.

Maharashtra, Gujarat & Goa Area Trophy (Class IV; 2000m)

Lucky Luciano 1, Ithaca 2, Peerless 3.

Forest Flair Plate - Div I (For 5y&o, class V; 1400m)

Nusrat 1, Gandalf 2, Aquarius 3.

Recommendations

Best bet: Memorable Memories (6-4)

Upsets: Revelator (3-2), Arcadia (4-6) & Romanesque (8-5)

Today's pools

Super jackpot pool: 3,4,5,6,7,8

Jackpot pool: 4,5,6,7,8

Treble pools: I - 2,3,4; II - 5,6,7

Tanala pool: 2,3,4,5,6,7,8

