Iron rods pierce labourer's stomach, timely surgery saves life

The accident took place around noon when Uday Sarkar touched a live wire and fell down from the roof at Baruipur area of South 24 Parganas district, police said

Representation picture

A labourer who fell from the roof of a house on to iron rods piercing through his stomach, returned from the brink of death following timely surgery at a city hospital today. The accident took place around noon when Uday Sarkar touched a live wire and fell down from the roof at Baruipur area of South 24 Parganas district, police said.

Three rods pierced his abdomen narrowly missing his liver and kidneys but passing through the colon before coming out of the back, a senior doctor where he was operated on said. He was taken to the hospital after preliminary check up at a super-speciality hospital at Baruipur and was referred to a hospital in the city, police said.

A five-member team of doctors were formed who quickly conducted a very critical surgery. Prior to the surgery, the rods were shortened by iron cutting machines following which doctors conducted a two-and-half-hour-long to remove them, the doctor added.

"It was a very critical operation. We had to keep in mind about the possible risks which could have harm other organs of the body while taking out the rods. There was a good amount of blood loss. However, it was a successful surgery," the doctor said. Sarkar would be now kept under observation, he added.

