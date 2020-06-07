Irrfan Khan had a 'strange understanding of rain', reveals son Babil as he shares rare picture of his father

Versatile Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan passed away at the age of 53 on April 29, 2020. The actor was undergoing treatment for Neuroendocrine cancer and was admitted at Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital due to a colon infection. Irrfan is survived by his wife Sutapa and sons – Babil and Ayan.

Soon after news of Irrfan's death broke the internet, social media was flooded with messages from fans and celebrities expressing their grief. Son Babil Khan is coping up the loss of his father by sharing throwback pictures on his Instagram account. Babil recently shared a beautiful monochrome picture of his father and revealed how the actor had a strange understanding of rain. In the picture, the late actor is seen feeding a camel.

Sharing the picture on his Instagram handle, Babil wrote, "He had this strange understanding of rain. I cannot compare it to anything that I have ever experienced. He could only explain it to me through the limits within what words would let him, but there was a connection that I cannot envelop even in the most beautiful language; only the desert could show, oh my god, what the rain did to him (sic)".

Take a look at the picture here:

Earlier, Babil shared another throwback picture of Irrfan spending quality time with school kids and principal at his farmhouse. Dressed in a white shirt, sunglasses and a beige hat, the late actor can be seen interacting with small kids who paid a visit to see him. Babil captioned the photos stating, "I thought might as well. Whenever it was farmhouse time for him, these kids and the school principal would show up to meet. [sic]"

Take a look:

On Mother's Day, Babil Khan had shared an unseen family photo of him with mother and Irrfan. He captioned the image: Long live the queen. Extended Mother's Day. [sic]"

Babil's mother Sutapa Sikdar is also mourning the loss of her husband by sharing throwback pictures with him on social media. Recently, Sikdar took to her Facebook account to share two pictures with the late actor. In one picture, Irrfan can be seen lying on the grass alone and in the second pic, he poses along with his wife. She wrote, "Out beyond ideas of wrongdoing and right doing there is a field. I'll meet you there. When the soul lies down in that grass the world is too full to talk about. It’s just a matter of time...milenge baaten karenge.... Till we meet again."

Irrfan Khan, who made his debut with a small role in Mira Nair's Salaam Bombay in 1988 was known for his performances in Maqbool, The Namesake, A Mighty Heart, Paan Singh Tomar, Life of Pi, The Lunchbox, Haider, Gunday, Piku, Talvar, and Hindi Medium, amongst others. His last film Angrezi Medium released in March this year.

