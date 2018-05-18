Irrfan Khan resurfaces of Twitter

Irrfan Khan, who is undergoing treatment in London tweeted about his upcoming film Karwaan



Yesterday, Irrfan Khan was back on social media after over two months. The ailing actor is seeking treatment in London. Irrfan tweeted about his upcoming film Karwaan, which releases in August. He shared an emotional post, "Beginnings have the innocence that experience can't buy (sic)."



He also wished luck to co-actors Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar. The film's first look was revealed sometime ago as the poster introduced three lost souls, two dead bodies and a promise of a lifetime journey with it. Directed by Akarsh Khurana, "Karwaan" revolves around three oddballs from different walks of life who are thrown together on a somewhat bizarre journey which helps them find normalcy in their lives. It has been shot in Kerala.

There has been no update about his health after Irrfan Khan announced in March that he was suffering from neuroendocrine tumour. This will be the second Irrfan-starrer movie to release since the actor announced he is suffering from a rare disease. Blackmail had released after Irrfan made it clear to its producers that the movie shouldn't suffer due to his condition.

