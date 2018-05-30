Irrfan Khan watches Eng-Pak Test match; Internet goes crazy seeing his pic

Irrfan Khan, who covered his head with a shawl, was accompanied by wife Sutapa and sons, Ayaan and Babil at Lords



Irrfan Khan, who is seeking treatment in London for neuro-endocrine tumour, seems to be on the road to recovery. The actor was spotted watching the England versus Pakistan Test match at Lords. Zainab Abbas, a sports anchor from Pakistan, shared the picture of the actor on social media, which was taken by Furqan Bhatti, a sports scribe.

Pic shared by @Furqan013 - there’s actor Irfan Khan enjoying the match at Lord’s #ENGvPAK pic.twitter.com/iUpdXamxeX — zainab abbas (@ZAbbasOfficial) May 27, 2018

Irrfan, who covered his head with a shawl, was accompanied by wife Sutapa and sons, Ayaan and Babil.

Internet was happy to see Irrfan Khan at the cricket ground while some refused to believe that it was the actor, claiming he's being treated in USA. Wrote one Twitter user, "So delighted to see @irrfank enjoying a cricket match in London. This picture of a healthy him with his family is such a huge relief for all his fans. Eagerly waiting for him to be back to where he belongs. A motion picture!"

One user tweeted, "He was sitting in front of me.. A few people came and asked him for a picture but he refused..i think because of his health. He looked really really weak."

"He is Not Irfan Khan, Looks Closely, He just looks like hime," wrote another Twitter user.

Khan had announced in March about his illness on Twitter, where, he revealed about him being diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour. "The unexpected makes us grow, which is what the past few days have been about. Learning that I have been diagnosed with neuro-endocrine tumour as of now has admittedly been difficult but the love and strength of those around me and that I found within has brought me hope. The journey of this is taking me out of the country, and I request everyone to continue sending their wishes," read the Piku actor's tweet.

