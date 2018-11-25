Irrfan Khan's India visit: Actor makes a quiet entry and exit

bollywood

Irrfan Khan did not want anyone to know about his India visit. The actor, who was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer earlier this year, is seeking treatment in London

Irrfan Khan is said to have made a quiet entry to Mumbai and left unnoticed. Though it was announced that he would be back for Diwali and spend the festival at his Nashik farmhouse, the details of his visit were not spelt out.

The actor did not want anyone to know about it, says his publicist. The actor, who was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer earlier this year, is seeking treatment in London.

There were reports that Irrfan will start working on Hindi Medium 2 as soon he is in India. His spokesperson had immediately released a statement denying such speculations, and sharing an update about his visit to the country.

"The story floating about Irrfan starting 'Hindi Medium 2' shoot in December are all based on speculations. However there is a possibility of him returning to India after Diwali," Irrfan's spokesperson said.

Back in March, Irrfan had revealed that he has been diagnosed with rare tumour. "The unexpected makes us grow, which is what the past few days have been about. Learning that I have been diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour as of now has admittedly been difficult, but the love and strength of those around me and that I found within me has brought me to a place of hope," he had expressed.

In June, Irrfan penned a heartfelt letter about how life-changing the disease has been for him, and how it has made him realise "how you are just a cork floating in the ocean with unpredictable currents".

A National Award winner, Irrfan has stood out for his performance in films like Paan Singh Tomar, Talvar, Maqbool, 7 Khoon Maaf, Piku and Hindi Medium.

In the West, he has starred in films like The Namesake, Life of Pi, A Mighty Heart, Slumdog Millionaire, The Amazing Spider-Man and Inferno.

