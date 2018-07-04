Irrfan Khan's Karwaan emerges to be the only road trip film releasing this year

Along with Irrfan Khan, Karwaan will mark Bollywood debut of Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar

Karwaan poster

Looking at the trailer of the film, Karwaan is sure to awaken the wanderlust in the audience. Bollywood shares a deep bond with road trips. In the recent years, the love for road trips has only evidently increased. Starting a trend with Dil Chahta Hai, the love has only deepened thereafter with Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Highway, Finding Fanny and Irrfan's last release Qarib Qarib Singlle.

Now, Karwaan is all set to be the latest addition to the list. The trailer of Karwaan has struck a chord with the audience, owing to the freshness and uniqueness of the content. Karwaan trailer has garnered immense love and acclaim from all quarters since the trailer has been out.

The film is all set for a theatrical release on 3rd August 2018, has been shot in the beautiful locales of Kerala and traces the lead cast's journey from Bangalore to Kochi via Ooty. Karwaan marks the Bollywood debut of internet sensation Mithila Palkar and Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan. The film has been shot in the beautiful locales of Kerala which will surely be a visual delight to all.

Karwaan revolves around three oddballs from different walks of life who are thrown together on a somewhat bizarre journey which helps them find normalcy in their lives. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala's creative production house RSVP in association with Ishka films, Karwaan is directed by Akarsh Khurana and is slated to release on 3rd August 2018.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates