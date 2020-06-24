Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan pens heartfelt note for Sushant Singh Rajput: 'It's still not settling in'

Shocked and saddened over the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan penned down an emotional note condoling the demise of the versatile actor. The 34-year-old actor was found dead at his sixth-floor apartment in Bandra (West) on June 14. While the police have confirmed that he has died by suicide, no 'note' was found from his residence. SSR's colleagues and friends from the film and television industry have been expressing their shock and sorrow over his death on social media. Right from television to Bollywood celebrities, everyone condoled his demise.

In his Instagram post, Babil said that those who want to stand up for what is right, should do so without using Sushant''s demise as an excuse. At the end of his long post, he also left a cryptic line that seems to suggest that he might join the film industry. In brackets right at the end of the post, he uses these words: "it would and should be my fight to prove to the audience that I deserve a shot".

Babil's post said: "It''s still not settling in. We've lost two very sincere people and sincerity is key in our spiritual journey, thus it comes as an unbelievable shock, the way Sushant has departed. Naturally, we have descended into pinning the blame on something or someone, which in itself is the most futile act because to find peace by playing the blame game is not honest peace, it is a fleeting reflection of a lie."

He continued, "I urge you to not blame someone or something for this incredibly unfortunate happening, I urge you to accept that life is filled with leg-spin deliveries bouncing off-spin with no apparent explanation or understanding provided, I urge you to stop investigating the reason because it only brings more despair to the people intimately suffering the loss. Instead, we must celebrate the evolution of these sincere men and let their wisdom manifest in our own journeys in some way, hoping to keep little lanterns of their memories ignited in our sensitive souls."

Concluding his post, Babil wrote: "I'm saying stand up for what''s right without using Sushant''s demise as an excuse, if you want to rebel against nepotism, do so, but don't use Sushant as a reason to why you''re doing so now. Stand up for what''s right regardless anyway in any case. (And it would and should be my fight to prove to the audience that I deserve a shot)".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Babil Khan (@babil.i.k) onJun 23, 2020 at 5:39am PDT

Earlier, Babil's mother and Irrfan's wife Sutapa Sikdar condoled Sushant's death by penning a long note on how she feels about the articles and news that have been coming about him and how it's important to be compassionate. She wrote on her Facebook account- "My heart goes for the girls mentioned in the article. Imagine how many would have trolled Rhea by now. We cannot know ever what happens between two individuals. It's sickening to the core to pass moral judgement on social media."

She added, "Dealing with grief could sometimes make you extremely compassionate to others.. Pain can be looked at something to learn from. I was extremely pained when people were more vicious and vacuous in pretext of being sympathizers of #shushantsinghrajput death. We have completely forgotten to show respect for the dead and live wiser." (sic)

Babil's father Irrfan Khan passed away on April 29 after complications arising out of colon infection. The actor was undergoing treatment for Neuroendocrine cancer and was admitted at Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news