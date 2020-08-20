Irrfan Khan's son Babil: Sanju Bhai was one of the first people to offer help when my father was diagnosed

Urging media and fans to give some space to the ailing actor Sanjay Dutt and his family, late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil took to Instagram to share a heartfelt post. With a monochrome picture of his father with Sanjay Dutt, Babil also revealed how the latter has always been a support system to his father and family after Khan was diagnosed with cancer.

Sanjay Dutt has been diagnosed with lung cancer. As the Dutt family stands together in these trying times, Babil took to Instagram and wrote, "I humbly request journalists and human curiosity to ease on the speculation, the details. I know that's your job but I also know that a sense of humanity persists in our soul, so give Sanju bhai and his family the existential space they need."

Babil also revealed a "secret" about Dutt. "Here's a secret; Sanju Bhai was one of the first people to offer help in all and every way when my father was diagnosed after Baba passed, Sanju bhai was again one of the very first few people that held a pillar for support," wrote Babil, who lost his father on April 29, 2020, after battling neuroendocrine cancer.

The young man concluded, "Please; I beg you, let him fight this without anxiety of media, you must remember we're talking bout Sanju baba here, he is a tiger, a fighter, the past doesn't define you but it sure does evolve you and I know this will be over with Sanju Baba smashing hits again."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Babil (@babil.i.k) onAug 19, 2020 at 4:59pm PDT

Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt's wife Maanayata Dutt released a statement highlighting her husband-actor's health update. "For those asking, Sanju will complete his preliminary treatment in Mumbai. We will formulate further plans of travel depending on how and when the COVID situation eases. As of now, Sanju is in the best hands of our esteemed doctors at Kokilaben hospital. I request everyone, with my folded hands, to stop speculating the stage of his illness and let the doctors continue to do their work. We will update you all regularly with his progress. Sanju is not only my husband and father to our children, but he has also been a father figure to Anju and Priya, after losing their parents. He is the heart and soul of our family. While our family is shaken up, we are determined to fight tooth and nail. With God and your prayers on our side, together we will overcome, and emerge as winners."

Wishing the brilliant actor's speedy recovery!

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news