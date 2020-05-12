Irrfan Khan's son Babil shares unseen family photo in his Mother's Day post

Fans and loved ones are yet to get out from the shock of the untimely demise of Irrfan Khan. The versatile actor passed away on April 29, 2020. The actor was undergoing treatment for Neuroendocrine cancer and was admitted at Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital due to a colon infection. The actor's last rites were performed on the same day in the presence of his family, close relatives and friends. Irrfan is survived by his wife Sutapa and sons, Babil and Ayaan.

On Mother's Day, Irrfan's son Babil Khan took to his Instagram account to wish his mom Sutapa and share an unseen family photo of him with mother and Irrfan. He captioned the image: Long live the queen. Extended Mother's Day. [sic]"

Babil has been sharing some rare and unseen images and videos of his late father on his Instagram page. Here are some of his posts:

Post his untimely demise, the family had shared a statement asking people to take is this as gain and not a loss, "How can I write this as a family statement when the whole world is taking it as a personal loss? How can I begin to feel alone when millions are grieving with us at the moment? I want to assure everyone that this is not a loss, it is a gain. It's a gain of the things he taught us, and now we shall finally begin to truly implement it and evolve. Yet, I want to try to fill in the things that people don't already know."

Irrfan's most memorable works include Salaam Bombay!, Maqbool, The Namesake, A Mighty Heart, Paan Singh Tomar, Life of Pi, The Lunchbox, Haider, Gunday, Piku, Talvar, and Hindi Medium, amongst others.

